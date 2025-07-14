Black Knights soar at Picatinny Arsenal’s 2025 Community Day, culminating the Army’s 250th birthday celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/970133" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal officials hosted thousands of installation employees and family members for a Community Day event highlighting warfighter readiness and lethality while building and developing camaraderie across the arsenal.

The 2025 Community Day celebration also served as the installation’s culminating activity recognizing the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday which was observed on June 14.