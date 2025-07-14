Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Knights soar at Picatinny Arsenal's 2025 Community Day, culminating the Army's 250th birthday celebration

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal officials hosted thousands of installation employees and family members for a Community Day event highlighting warfighter readiness and lethality while building and developing camaraderie across the arsenal.
    The 2025 Community Day celebration also served as the installation’s culminating activity recognizing the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday which was observed on June 14.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Black Knights soar at Picatinny Arsenal&rsquo;s 2025 Community Day, culminating the Army&rsquo;s 250th birthday celebration

    U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal

