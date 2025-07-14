Black Knights soar at Picatinny Arsenal’s 2025 Community Day, culminating the Army’s 250th birthday celebration

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENSAL, N.J. – The U.S. Military Academy at West Point's Parachute Team,...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENSAL, N.J. – The U.S. Military Academy at West Point's Parachute Team, known as the Black Knights, showcased their jump capabilities with a precision free-fall parachute demonstration to close out the Picatinny Arsenal’s 2025 Community Day on July 10. U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal officials hosted thousands of installation employees and family members for a Community Day event highlighting warfighter readiness and lethality while building and developing camaraderie across the arsenal. The 2025 Community Day celebration also served as the installation’s culminating activity recognizing the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday which was observed on June 14. Founded in 1959, the West Point Parachute Team is one of the oldest continuously operating parachute teams in the U.S. military and is known for its high level of skill and performance in competitive parachuting and demonstration jumps. They participate in national and international competitions, often earning numerous medals and victories in various disciplines. The team also performs at high-profile events, showcasing their abilities and representing the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Army. U.S. Army photo by Carly Michelson see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENSAL, N.J. – The U.S. Military Academy at West Point's Parachute Team, known as the Black Knights, showcased their jump capabilities with a precision free-fall parachute demonstration to close out the Picatinny Arsenal’s 2025 Community Day on July 10.



U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal officials hosted thousands of installation employees and family members for a Community Day event highlighting warfighter readiness and lethality while building and developing camaraderie across the arsenal.



The 2025 Community Day celebration also served as the installation’s culminating activity recognizing the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday which was observed on June 14.



Founded in 1959, the West Point Parachute Team is one of the oldest continuously operating parachute teams in the U.S. military and is known for its high level of skill and performance in competitive parachuting and demonstration jumps. They participate in national and international competitions, often earning numerous medals and victories in various disciplines. The team also performs at high-profile events, showcasing their abilities and representing the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Army.



The Community Day event featured historical tours, a 5k run, interactive exhibits, demonstrations, hands-on weapons and vehicle displays, family activities and food trucks.



Visitors explored explosive ordnance disposal equipment, trying on bomb suits and operating robots, underscoring the technical skills vital to mission success.



“Here at Picatinny Arsenal, we are a vital part of a legacy,” said Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander, as he addressed the crowd.



“Every day the incredible professionals on this installation, our military, civilian and contractor workforce, work tirelessly to develop, improve, test and deliver, critical armaments and ammunition, as well as critical cutting-edge technology to our warfighters to improve the overall lethality of the Department of Defense.”



The event, spearheaded by Garrison Operations Specialist Marci Keck, reinforced Picatinny Arsenal’s role as the Joint Center of Excellence for Guns and Ammunition, providing esprit de corps, a crucial element in enhancing morale and promoting teamwork.



Picatinny Arsenal is one of the top three employers in Morris County, New Jersey, according to the Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation, and supports the Army priorities of People, Readiness and Modernization. The installation’s capabilities are unique and vital to the Nation, as the workforce leads the advancement of armament technologies and engineering innovation for the U.S. military.



The Picatinny Arsenal garrison supports mission partners that use unique laboratories, special facilities, and various performance measures to evaluate prototype designs, thus reducing development cycle time. Improvised explosive device (IED) defeat technologies, drones, small, medium, and large caliber conventional ammunition, precision-guided munitions, mortars, fire control systems, small-arms weapon systems, howitzers, gunner protection armor, warheads, fuzes, and insensitive munitions, are all part of Picatinny’s scope of work.