Airmen and civilians from multiple units and organizations throughout the installation come together to support and accomplish the mission at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. As one of the Air Force’s most diverse and mission-focused bases, Wright-Patterson plays a critical role in advancing national defense objectives.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 13:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|969608
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-OU362-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111140540
|Length:
|00:06:31
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, The Strength of Team Wright-Patt, by Christopher Decker, Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, David Clingerman, Wilbur Wood, Desmond Brittle, Dylan Kaericher, Jack Gardner and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.