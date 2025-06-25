Video highlighting the Wellness Lab event held on Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 01:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|968292
|VIRIN:
|250429-F-PV484-5469
|Filename:
|DOD_111101086
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MIS-PACUP-Wellness Lab, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.