B-Roll package of the Bilateral Demonstration during Police Week 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 03:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967865
|VIRIN:
|250520-N-HW118-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111093955
|Length:
|00:10:39
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bilateral Demonstration Police Week 2025 B-Roll, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.