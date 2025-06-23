U.S. Air Force Tech Sergeant Robert Gonzalez explains the importance of exercising the Civil Engineer Squadron's wartime repair capabilities at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 23, 2025. The Rapid Airfield Damage Repair(RADR) was able to be simulated via a virtual diagram table, allowing the CE Squadron more opportunity to realistically problem-solve.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 03:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967863
|VIRIN:
|250623-N-HW118-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111093944
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: RADR Tabletop, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
