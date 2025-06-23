Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Update: RADR Tabletop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sergeant Robert Gonzalez explains the importance of exercising the Civil Engineer Squadron's wartime repair capabilities at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 23, 2025. The Rapid Airfield Damage Repair(RADR) was able to be simulated via a virtual diagram table, allowing the CE Squadron more opportunity to realistically problem-solve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 03:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967863
    VIRIN: 250623-N-HW118-1002
    Filename: DOD_111093944
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: RADR Tabletop, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    readiness
    RADR Table

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download