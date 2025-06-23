Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Spotlight: SSgt Erik Thompson

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Erik Thompson expresses the importance of the Civil Engineer Squadron's mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 23, 2025. The Dirt Boyz is a section of CE specializing in operation of heavy machinery.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 03:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967862
    VIRIN: 250623-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111093924
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    readiness
    flightline repair

