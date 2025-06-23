U.S. Air Force Second Lieutenant Nathan Lovewell explains the benefits of hosting an annual event to celebrate the culture of the base's host country at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2025. Japan Day 2025 was held at the Misawa Club where every room was filled with different activities and cultural education.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 03:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967860
|VIRIN:
|250415-N-HW118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111093915
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Japan Day 2025, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.