    Misawa Pacific Update: Japan Day 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Second Lieutenant Nathan Lovewell explains the benefits of hosting an annual event to celebrate the culture of the base's host country at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2025. Japan Day 2025 was held at the Misawa Club where every room was filled with different activities and cultural education.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 03:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967860
    VIRIN: 250415-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111093915
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    community
    Culture and Connection

