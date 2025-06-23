Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Medical Bug Out Beverly Sunrise 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Major Brittany Schott-Joseph explains the importance of exercising wartime capabilities at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 25, 2025. The simulated flooding of the base medical building and subsequent 'bug out' to an alternative care location was one portion of the base-wide exercise Beverly Sunrise 2025.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 03:35
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    readiness
    Misawa Air Base
    exercise Beverly Sunrise

