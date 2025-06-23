Misawa Pacific Update: Medical Bug Out Beverly Sunrise 2025

U.S. Air Force Major Brittany Schott-Joseph explains the importance of exercising wartime capabilities at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 25, 2025. The simulated flooding of the base medical building and subsequent 'bug out' to an alternative care location was one portion of the base-wide exercise Beverly Sunrise 2025.
