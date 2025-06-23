Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Update: CBRN MASCAL Beverly Sunrise 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Dariel Donato explains the importance of exercising wartime capabilities at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 25, 2025. The simulated CBRN defense-based mass casualty was one portion of the base-wide exercise Beverly Sunrise 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 02:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967853
    VIRIN: 250324-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111093825
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: CBRN MASCAL Beverly Sunrise 2025, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Misawa Air Base
    exercise Beverly Sunrise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download