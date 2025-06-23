U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Dariel Donato explains the importance of exercising wartime capabilities at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 25, 2025. The simulated CBRN defense-based mass casualty was one portion of the base-wide exercise Beverly Sunrise 2025.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 02:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967853
|VIRIN:
|250324-N-HW118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111093825
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: CBRN MASCAL Beverly Sunrise 2025, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.