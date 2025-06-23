Misawa Pacific Update: Ground Attack Beverly Sunrise 2025

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Noah Pate explains the importance of exercising wartime capabilities at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 25, 2025. The simulated ground attack was one portion of the base-wide exercise Beverly Sunrise 2025.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 02:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967852
|VIRIN:
|250325-N-HW118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111093810
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
