    For the Full Story: JGSDF English Tour

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    The Japan Ground Self Defense Force English class from Camp Sendai visited Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 14, 2025. Watch the full story on the AFN Misawa Facebook page.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 02:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967851
    VIRIN: 250314-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111093803
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For the Full Story: JGSDF English Tour, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    bilateral
    English Language Learning

