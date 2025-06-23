U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom Interviews Sakura Olympics Event Coordinators. The Sakura Olympics is an event that unites the U.S Armed Forces and host nations trough friendly competition.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 22:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|967845
|VIRIN:
|250310-N-CK730-9874
|Filename:
|DOD_111093598
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sakura Olympics radio around the region, by SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.