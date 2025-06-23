Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sakura Olympics radio around the region

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.09.2025

    Video by Seaman Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom Interviews Sakura Olympics Event Coordinators. The Sakura Olympics is an event that unites the U.S Armed Forces and host nations trough friendly competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 22:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 967845
    VIRIN: 250310-N-CK730-9874
    Filename: DOD_111093598
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sakura Olympics radio around the region, by SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    American Forces Netowrk
    Radio around the Region
    Sakura Olympics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download