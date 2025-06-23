Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spouses Dining In

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.09.2025

    Video by Seaman Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    The Misawa United Club held a Spouses Dining In event on Misawa Air Base, Japan on March 1.2025. The Misawa United Club raised over 1600 items to give back to the food pantry.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 22:31
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    food drive
    Spouses Dinning In
    Misawa United Club

