Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Aviation and science Museum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.20.2025

    Video by Seaman Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adryan Young explores the Misawa Aviation and Science Museum in Misawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2025. The Misawa Aviation and Science Museum teaches aviation to all visitors.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 22:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967841
    VIRIN: 250121-N-CK730-4907
    Filename: DOD_111093569
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Aviation and science Museum, by SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    science
    aviation
    Pacific Passport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download