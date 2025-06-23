U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adryan Young explores the Misawa Aviation and Science Museum in Misawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2025. The Misawa Aviation and Science Museum teaches aviation to all visitors.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 22:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967841
|VIRIN:
|250121-N-CK730-4907
|Filename:
|DOD_111093569
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Aviation and science Museum, by SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.