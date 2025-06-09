Air Force Materiel Command Commander Gen. Duke Z. Richardson was surprised by family, friends and teammates armed with water guns and best wishes upon arrival in celebration of his fini flight at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 13, 2025.
A fini flight is a traditional Air Force and military aviation ceremony that marks a pilot's last flight with a unit or on a specific aircraft type. It's a way to celebrate their contributions and recognize their service. Gen. Richardson, who has more than 42 years of active duty military service, is set to retire this year.
(Video by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman.)
|06.13.2025
|06.23.2025 08:02
|Package
|967735
|250613-F-VE661-3073
|DOD_111091978
|00:00:36
|US
|0
|0
This work, Gen Richardson Fini Flight, by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
