Gen Richardson Fini Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967735" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Force Materiel Command Commander Gen. Duke Z. Richardson was surprised by family, friends and teammates armed with water guns and best wishes upon arrival in celebration of his fini flight at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 13, 2025.

A fini flight is a traditional Air Force and military aviation ceremony that marks a pilot's last flight with a unit or on a specific aircraft type. It's a way to celebrate their contributions and recognize their service. Gen. Richardson, who has more than 42 years of active duty military service, is set to retire this year.

(Video by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman.)