Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen Richardson Fini Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Air Force Materiel Command Commander Gen. Duke Z. Richardson was surprised by family, friends and teammates armed with water guns and best wishes upon arrival in celebration of his fini flight at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 13, 2025.
    A fini flight is a traditional Air Force and military aviation ceremony that marks a pilot's last flight with a unit or on a specific aircraft type. It's a way to celebrate their contributions and recognize their service. Gen. Richardson, who has more than 42 years of active duty military service, is set to retire this year.
    (Video by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 08:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967735
    VIRIN: 250613-F-VE661-3073
    Filename: DOD_111091978
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen Richardson Fini Flight, by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    final flight
    Team Wright-Patt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download