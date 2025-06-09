Misawa Pacific Update: Japan Ground Self Defense Force English Learning Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967697" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Japan Ground Self Defense Force Maj. Nakamura, Makoto explains the importance and benefits of the JGSDF English class touring at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 20, 2025. Nakamura, one of the instructors for the class, notes the importance of having real life conversational experience for students learning a foreign language.