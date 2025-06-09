Japan Ground Self Defense Force Maj. Nakamura, Makoto explains the importance and benefits of the JGSDF English class touring at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 20, 2025. Nakamura, one of the instructors for the class, notes the importance of having real life conversational experience for students learning a foreign language.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 00:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967697
|VIRIN:
|250320-N-HW118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111091508
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Japan Ground Self Defense Force English Learning Tour, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.