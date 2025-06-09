Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Japan Ground Self Defense Force English Learning Tour

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    Japan Ground Self Defense Force Maj. Nakamura, Makoto explains the importance and benefits of the JGSDF English class touring at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 20, 2025. Nakamura, one of the instructors for the class, notes the importance of having real life conversational experience for students learning a foreign language.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 00:32
    Video ID: 967697
    VIRIN: 250320-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111091508
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

