The 35th Security Forces Combat Arms Squadron held a Rifle Marksman competition in celebration of Police Week on Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2025. The rifle competition allowed all Department of Defense members in the top 10 percent the chance to earn a rifle badge.
|05.15.2025
|06.23.2025 00:19
|Package
|967696
|250516-F-WJ251-8242
|DOD_111091491
|00:01:00
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
