Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rifle Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    The 35th Security Forces Combat Arms Squadron held a Rifle Marksman competition in celebration of Police Week on Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2025. The rifle competition allowed all Department of Defense members in the top 10 percent the chance to earn a rifle badge.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 00:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967696
    VIRIN: 250516-F-WJ251-8242
    Filename: DOD_111091491
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rifle Competition, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CATM
    Rifle Competition
    Misawa Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download