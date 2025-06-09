Pacific Spotlight: PO2 Stephanie Contreras

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Stephanie Contreras explains why she volunteered for the annual Cookie Caper at Misawa Air Base, Japan, December 12, 2024. The Cookie Caper builds up the community and ushers in the holiday spirit to boost morale, especially for those spending the holidays away from their families.