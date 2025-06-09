Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Spotlight: PO2 Stephanie Contreras

    MIS, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Stephanie Contreras explains why she volunteered for the annual Cookie Caper at Misawa Air Base, Japan, December 12, 2024. The Cookie Caper builds up the community and ushers in the holiday spirit to boost morale, especially for those spending the holidays away from their families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 00:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967695
    VIRIN: 241212-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111091487
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MIS, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight: PO2 Stephanie Contreras, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Morale
    Holiday
    overseas

