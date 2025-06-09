U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Stephanie Contreras explains why she volunteered for the annual Cookie Caper at Misawa Air Base, Japan, December 12, 2024. The Cookie Caper builds up the community and ushers in the holiday spirit to boost morale, especially for those spending the holidays away from their families.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 00:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967695
|VIRIN:
|241212-N-HW118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111091487
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MIS, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight: PO2 Stephanie Contreras, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.