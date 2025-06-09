Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sakura Olympics 2025

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base held the annual Sakura Olympics from May 7th to May 30th, 2025 in Misawa, Japan. The Sakura Olympics is a month-long event that's main priority is to build bilateral cohesion between the Americans and Japanese forces.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 00:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967693
    VIRIN: 250507-F-WJ251-2847
    Filename: DOD_111091485
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sakura Olympics 2025, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cohesion
    Sakura Olympics
    Misawa Air Base

