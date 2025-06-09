Misawa Air Base held the annual Sakura Olympics from May 7th to May 30th, 2025 in Misawa, Japan. The Sakura Olympics is a month-long event that's main priority is to build bilateral cohesion between the Americans and Japanese forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 00:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967693
|VIRIN:
|250507-F-WJ251-2847
|Filename:
|DOD_111091485
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sakura Olympics 2025, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.