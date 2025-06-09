MISAWA Pacup - Explosive Ordnance Disposal Live Fire Exercise

MISAWA, Japan (March 18, 2025) -- Members of the Misawa Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team conducted a live fire exercise to practice the disposal of a possible improvised explosive drone near the back gate of the base. The drone was destroyed using a water charge in a controlled explosion.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 20:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|967192
|VIRIN:
|250318-N-NY430-4024
|Filename:
|DOD_111081465
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
