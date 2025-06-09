MISAWA, Japan (April 18, 2025) -- Sollars Elementary School on Misawa Air Base held a Soroban Education Workshop teaching students how to build and use a special abacus to do math.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 20:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|967190
|VIRIN:
|250418-N-NY430-3020
|Filename:
|DOD_111081437
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MISAWA Pacup - Soroban Education Workshop, by PO1 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.