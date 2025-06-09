Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA Pacup - Soroban Education Workshop

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (April 18, 2025) -- Sollars Elementary School on Misawa Air Base held a Soroban Education Workshop teaching students how to build and use a special abacus to do math.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 20:49
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

