250611-MIS-PACUP-Bodybuilding Competition

Misawa Air Base Japan held Misawa's Nothern Japan Body Building Competition on June 7, 2025. Patrick Coleman, Head Judge of the competition, spoke about how the event represents promotes U.S. and Japan's friendship through competition. Akim Williams, a professional bodybuilder, a guest for the event talks about how this event gives military members a chance to experience a bodybuilding competition. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)