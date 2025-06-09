Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250611-MIS-PACUP-Bodybuilding Competition

    JAPAN

    06.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base Japan held Misawa's Nothern Japan Body Building Competition on June 7, 2025. Patrick Coleman, Head Judge of the competition, spoke about how the event represents promotes U.S. and Japan's friendship through competition. Akim Williams, a professional bodybuilder, a guest for the event talks about how this event gives military members a chance to experience a bodybuilding competition. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)

