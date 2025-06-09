Informational video commercial about Japan's Japanese Serow. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 01:40
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|967037
|VIRIN:
|250611-N-WF663-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111078573
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese Serow, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.