    Misawa AB CCAF Graduation 2025

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base held a graduation ceremony for those who received their Community College of the Air Force degree at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 4, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 00:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 967035
    VIRIN: 250604-F-PV484-2883
    Filename: DOD_111078472
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Misawa Air Base
    graduation
    CCAF
    2025

