USSF Indo-PACOM Commander visit

U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, visited USSF Detachment Four at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2025. The visit emphasized the Space Force’s commitment to regional deterrence and integration with joint partners in the Indo-Pacific through critical missions like Joint Tactical Ground Station, which provides around-the-clock missile warning capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 00:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|967034
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-PV484-1032
|Filename:
|DOD_111078466
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
