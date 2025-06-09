USSF Indo-PACOM Commander visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967034" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, visited USSF Detachment Four at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2025. The visit emphasized the Space Force’s commitment to regional deterrence and integration with joint partners in the Indo-Pacific through critical missions like Joint Tactical Ground Station, which provides around-the-clock missile warning capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)