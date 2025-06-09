Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSF Indo-PACOM Commander visit

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, visited USSF Detachment Four at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2025. The visit emphasized the Space Force’s commitment to regional deterrence and integration with joint partners in the Indo-Pacific through critical missions like Joint Tactical Ground Station, which provides around-the-clock missile warning capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 00:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 967034
    VIRIN: 250502-F-PV484-1032
    Filename: DOD_111078466
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

