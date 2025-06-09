Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This We’ll Defend – The Rivera family’s Army legacy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Dorie Heyer 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Though "This We'll Defend" has been the U.S. Army's motto since its founding in 1775, for Army Col. Matthew Rivera it also holds a personal significance, representing three generations of service to the U.S. Army.

    Rivera currently serves as the deputy director for Network Integration at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution.
    (DoD video by Dorie Heyer, released)
    Video PIN 505933-A

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966654
    VIRIN: 250612-D-FV109-1001
    PIN: 505933
    Filename: DOD_111070999
    Length: 00:08:26
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This We’ll Defend – The Rivera family’s Army legacy, by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    This We&rsquo;ll Defend &ndash; The Rivera family&rsquo;s Army legacy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OIF
    Guam
    Vietnam
    WWII
    #ARMY250
    DLA Distributio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download