This We’ll Defend – The Rivera family’s Army legacy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966654" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Though "This We'll Defend" has been the U.S. Army's motto since its founding in 1775, for Army Col. Matthew Rivera it also holds a personal significance, representing three generations of service to the U.S. Army.



Rivera currently serves as the deputy director for Network Integration at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution.

(DoD video by Dorie Heyer, released)

Video PIN 505933-A