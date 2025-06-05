Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250328-FTFS-BEVERLY SUNRISE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Rafael I. Duralde, inspector general during Beverly Sunrise Exercise, talks about the importance of the base wide exercise held on Misawa Air Base, JA on March 28, 2025. The video was created as a teaser for a social media post on AFN Misawa's Facebook page. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Conteras)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 01:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 965933
    VIRIN: 250328-N-WF663-1001
    Filename: DOD_111058627
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250328-FTFS-BEVERLY SUNRISE, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download