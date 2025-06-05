U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Rafael I. Duralde, inspector general during Beverly Sunrise Exercise, talks about the importance of the base wide exercise held on Misawa Air Base, JA on March 28, 2025. The video was created as a teaser for a social media post on AFN Misawa's Facebook page. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Conteras)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 01:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|965933
|VIRIN:
|250328-N-WF663-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111058627
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 250328-FTFS-BEVERLY SUNRISE, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.