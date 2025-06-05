250518-MIS-PACUP-MARKET DAY

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Community Commons Director, Jared Whelihan, talked about the importance of the Market Day event held May 18, 2025 outside of Misawa Air Base, JA. The event aligns itself with the 35th Fighter Wings strategic plan of mission, culture and community. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)