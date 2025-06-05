Community Commons Director, Jared Whelihan, talked about the importance of the Market Day event held May 18, 2025 outside of Misawa Air Base, JA. The event aligns itself with the 35th Fighter Wings strategic plan of mission, culture and community. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 01:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|965930
|VIRIN:
|250518-N-WF663-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111058617
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 250518-MIS-PACUP-MARKET DAY, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
