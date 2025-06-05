Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250529-MIS-PACUP-NORWEGIAN FOOT MARCH

    JAPAN

    05.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Dominique G. Scott talks about the Norwegian Foot March that took place on Misawa Air Base, JA, May 23, 2022. U.S military members and Japanese Self Defense Force members participated in the march. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 01:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 965928
    VIRIN: 250523-N-WF663-1001
    Filename: DOD_111058613
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250529-MIS-PACUP-NORWEGIAN FOOT MARCH, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

