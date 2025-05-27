CAC and USID Renewal Online Tutorial Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964858" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Common Access Card Office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base presents an online tutorial for military service members, retirees and dependents. The online tutorial assist customer's through the process of getting a new government identification, CAC or USID. The video is hosted by 1st Lt. Mackenzie Collins, Military Personnel Flight Commander of the 88th Force Support Squadron in May 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith,Cliff Thoroughman, Desmond Brittle and Jeff Harris)