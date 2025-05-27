Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAC and USID Renewal Online Tutorial Video

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Desmond Brittle, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    The Common Access Card Office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base presents an online tutorial for military service members, retirees and dependents. The online tutorial assist customer's through the process of getting a new government identification, CAC or USID. The video is hosted by 1st Lt. Mackenzie Collins, Military Personnel Flight Commander of the 88th Force Support Squadron in May 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith,Cliff Thoroughman, Desmond Brittle and Jeff Harris)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 11:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 964858
    VIRIN: 250430-F-NN123-1003
    Filename: DOD_111039071
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Military Personnel Flight
    Wright-Patt
    CAC office
    Online Tutorial

