The Common Access Card Office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base presents an online tutorial for military service members, retirees and dependents. The online tutorial assist customer's through the process of getting a new government identification, CAC or USID. The video is hosted by 1st Lt. Mackenzie Collins, Military Personnel Flight Commander of the 88th Force Support Squadron in May 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith,Cliff Thoroughman, Desmond Brittle and Jeff Harris)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 11:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|964858
|VIRIN:
|250430-F-NN123-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111039071
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CAC and USID Renewal Online Tutorial Video, by Desmond Brittle, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
