    WPAFB Police Week 2025

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    The 88th Security Forces Squadron hosts a series of memorials, competitions and public events in honor of National Police Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio, May 16, 2025. National Police Week has been held annually since President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962. It is intended to memorialize law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty, as well as recognize those currently serving in communities around the country. (US Air Force video by Austin Smith and Cliff Thoroughman.)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 11:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964853
    VIRIN: 250516-F-VE661-9262
    Filename: DOD_111038868
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: US

    Defenders
    honor the fallen
    not forgotten
    88 SFS

