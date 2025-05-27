WPAFB Police Week 2025

The 88th Security Forces Squadron hosts a series of memorials, competitions and public events in honor of National Police Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio, May 16, 2025. National Police Week has been held annually since President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962. It is intended to memorialize law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty, as well as recognize those currently serving in communities around the country. (US Air Force video by Austin Smith and Cliff Thoroughman.)
