Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFJ Liberty Policy - Man on Street

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    US Service Members have a responsibility to abide by and remember the USFJ Liberty Policy while assigned or visiting Japan regardless of status.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 00:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963384
    VIRIN: 250515-F-EU981-3920
    Filename: DOD_111009891
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ Liberty Policy - Man on Street, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    usfj
    United States Forces Japan
    liberty policy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download