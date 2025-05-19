Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reckless Driving

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    Staff Sergeant Kristine Legate simulates reckless driving on Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2025. Reckless driving undermines readiness by endangering lives of servicemembers and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 23:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963383
    VIRIN: 250513-F-WJ251-2125
    Filename: DOD_111009868
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    This work, Reckless Driving, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    driving
    Misawa Air Base

