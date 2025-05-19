Misawa Counting Machine

The Materiel Maintenance squadron received a counting machine on Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2025. The counting machine was developed to streamline all counting and tracking of the Air Force's consumable assets within Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 23:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963379
|VIRIN:
|250411-F-WJ251-5302
|Filename:
|DOD_111009846
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
