Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Counting Machine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    The Materiel Maintenance squadron received a counting machine on Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2025. The counting machine was developed to streamline all counting and tracking of the Air Force's consumable assets within Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 23:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963379
    VIRIN: 250411-F-WJ251-5302
    Filename: DOD_111009846
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Counting Machine, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    counting machine
    Materiel Maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download