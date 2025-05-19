Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Laser Machine

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.08.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    The vehicle maintenance shop received a laser machine on Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 09, 2025. The machine speeds up the process of removing rust on vehicles. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 23:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963378
    VIRIN: 250409-F-WJ251-6034
    Filename: DOD_111009839
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Laser Machine, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    logistics readiness and vehicle management
    Misawa Air Base
    Laser Machine

