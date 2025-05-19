Misawa NEO Exercise

Misawa Air Base held a Noncombatant Evacuation Operations exercise in the Misawa Club at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2025. The exercise helps dependents know how to evacuate in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 23:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963377
|VIRIN:
|250207-F-WJ251-1275
|Filename:
|DOD_111009830
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
