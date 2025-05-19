Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa NEO Exercise

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base held a Noncombatant Evacuation Operations exercise in the Misawa Club at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2025. The exercise helps dependents know how to evacuate in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 23:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963377
    VIRIN: 250207-F-WJ251-1275
    Filename: DOD_111009830
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Misawa Air Base
    NEO exercise
    Readiness Always

