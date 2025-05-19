Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Super Smash Bros. Tournament

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    A Super Smash Bros. tournament was held on Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 07, 2025. The Misawa Esports organization hosts events for morale and community cooperation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 23:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963373
    VIRIN: 250307-F-WJ251-8078
    Filename: DOD_111009784
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Super Smash Bros. Tournament, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

