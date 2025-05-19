U.S. Air Force Airmen and the Japanese Air Self Defense force took part in a bilateral exercise on Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 07, 2025. The exercise aligns with the 35th Fighter Wing's strategic plan of Mission, Culture, and Community by developing leaders and warriors and making Misawa a great place to live and work. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 23:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963369
|VIRIN:
|250207-F-WJ251-1275
|Filename:
|DOD_111009775
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bilateral Training, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.