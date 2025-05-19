Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral Training

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and the Japanese Air Self Defense force took part in a bilateral exercise on Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 07, 2025. The exercise aligns with the 35th Fighter Wing's strategic plan of Mission, Culture, and Community by developing leaders and warriors and making Misawa a great place to live and work. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 23:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963369
    VIRIN: 250207-F-WJ251-1275
    Filename: DOD_111009775
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

