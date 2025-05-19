Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras trains for a Super Bowl watch party on Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 31, 2025. The American Forces Network provides the opportunity for servicemembers and their families stationed overseas to watch the Super Bowl for free.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 21:12
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|963364
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-WJ251-8882
|Filename:
|DOD_111009701
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Super Bowl, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.