    Super Bowl

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.30.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras trains for a Super Bowl watch party on Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 31, 2025. The American Forces Network provides the opportunity for servicemembers and their families stationed overseas to watch the Super Bowl for free.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 21:12
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 963364
    VIRIN: 250131-F-WJ251-8882
    Filename: DOD_111009701
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    Football
    Misawa Air Base
    Training

