    AAW25: Basketball

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Devyn Adams 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division compete in a basketball tournament during All American Week 2025 at Hoskins Gym on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2025. All American Week gives Paratroopers, Veterans, and Families a chance to celebrate the proud history and airborne future of the Division. The week is an annual milestone for the Division as it honors the Paratroopers who built the legacy of the 82nd Airborne, starting with the Division Run and concluding with a pass in review. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devyn Adams)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 18:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963330
    VIRIN: 250520-A-EA446-7259
    Filename: DOD_111008674
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

