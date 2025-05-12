B-Roll: Maryland National Guard Strengthens Ties with Estonia During Exercise Hedgehog 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Battalion, 107th Field Artillery Detachment 1, Maryland Army National Guard conduct fire support missions during Exercise Hedgehog 25 near Võru, Estonia, May 14, 2025. The Maryland Army National Guard and Estonia have been state partners since 1993. Through the State Partnership Program, the National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)