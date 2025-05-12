Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Maryland National Guard Strengthens Ties with Estonia During Exercise Hedgehog 25

    ESTONIA

    05.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Battalion, 107th Field Artillery Detachment 1, Maryland Army National Guard conduct fire support missions during Exercise Hedgehog 25 near Võru, Estonia, May 14, 2025. The Maryland Army National Guard and Estonia have been state partners since 1993. Through the State Partnership Program, the National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 07:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962840
    VIRIN: 250514-Z-XR688-1002
    Filename: DOD_111001370
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: EE

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    TFIron
    Hedgehog2025

