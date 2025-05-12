U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Battalion, 107th Field Artillery Detachment 1, Maryland Army National Guard conduct fire support missions during Exercise Hedgehog 25 near Võru, Estonia, May 14, 2025. The Maryland Army National Guard and Estonia have been state partners since 1993. Through the State Partnership Program, the National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 07:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962840
|VIRIN:
|250514-Z-XR688-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111001370
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Maryland National Guard Strengthens Ties with Estonia During Exercise Hedgehog 25, by SGT Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.