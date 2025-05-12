Precision and Partnership: V Corps and Maryland Army National Guard Train Side-by-Side with NATO Allies in Exercise Hedgehog 25

Photo By Sgt. Rachel Hall | A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to Able...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Rachel Hall | A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, supporting Task Force Voit, demonstrates HIMARS capabilities for members of the Estonian HIMARS component during Exercise Hedgehog near Võru, Estonia, May 13, 2025. Exercise Hedgehog, Estonia's largest military exercise, focuses on planning and executing military operations and enhancing interoperability between Estonian and allied forces. V Corps invests in developing the warfighting capabilities of NATO’s national and multinational corps and division forces through realistic scenarios designed to create strategic flexibility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Hall) see less | View Image Page

VÕRU, Estonia – U.S. Army Soldiers with Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Voit, Apache Troop, 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, and the Maryland Army National Guard (MDARNG), through the State Partnership Program, trained with Estonian and NATO allies during Exercise Hedgehog 25, May 5–23, 2025.



Exercise Hedgehog 25, or Siil 2025 in Estonian, is Estonia's largest annual military exercise. It focuses on planning and executing military operations and enhancing interoperability between Estonian and allied forces. Ten countries participated in this year’s exercise, including forces from the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Canada, Latvia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Poland and Portugal. Over 16,000 Estonian and allied troops took part to train planning and executing military operations and enhancing interoperability. The U.S. Army participated with M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and fire support teams.



"It is important for us to work with our NATO allies in the field because it improves our interoperability and it allows us to work together to accomplish a common goal." said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jenna Hackman, a support platoon leader with Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Voit.



The HIMARS battery supported the Estonian and NATO allied forces (BLUFOR) with long-range precision fires. The Bradleys acted as opposing forces (OPFOR) and the MDARNG participated as both OPFOR and BLUFOR during the exercise that spanned multiple days. The U.S. involvement aided in challenging participating units with a complex, realistic scenario to strengthen multinational interoperability and readiness.



“It’s important working with our NATO allied partners because if you really want to be an effective war-fighter then you need to start developing relationships with your partners.” Said 1st Lt. Russell Meadows, fire support officer in charge with 1st Battalion, 107th Field Artillery Detachment 1, Maryland Army National Guard



Exercise Hedgehog 2025 showcased the strength and unity of NATO and allied forces through realistic, joint training, emphasizing coordination, adaptability, and shared commitment to regional defense. As U.S. Army units integrated with Estonian and partner nation troops, they demonstrated the critical importance of collective readiness in today’s security environment. The collaboration fostered during the exercise not only enhanced military capabilities but also reinforced the enduring bonds between allied nations committed to peace, stability, and mutual support.



“When you get to be a part of helping another nation secure the rights and freedoms that we get to enjoy as Americans is very gratifying.” Said 1st Sgt. Alber Conolley with Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Voit. “To see them want to live free and want to have the same rights and liberties… is very humbling. It is very worthwhile and very fulfilling to help train them.”



V Corps’ participation in exercises like Hedgehog 25 highlights its role in maintaining a lethal and agile force posture along NATO’s eastern flank. By deploying cornerstone warfighting capabilities such as armored vehicles, long-range artillery, and integrated support teams, V Corps enables joint forces to train under realistic, high-stakes scenarios. These efforts improve collective readiness and underscore the Corps’ mission to deter aggression and defend its NATO Allies.



The Maryland National Guard’s enduring partnership with Estonia through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program reflects the broader mission to strengthen global security through trusted, long-term relationships. By training side-by-side with partner nations, the SPP enhances interoperability, builds trust, and reinforces the United States’ commitment to shared defense and regional stability.