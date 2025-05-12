U.S. Army 1st Lt. Russell Meadows, fire support officer in charge with 1st Battalion, 107th Field Artillery Detachment 1, Maryland Army National Guard and Master Sgt. Timo, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller with the Estonian Air Force, Air Support Operation Squadron, talk about their involvement in Exercise Hedgehog 25 and the relationship between the Maryland Army National Guard and their state partner Estonia near Võru, Estonia, May 14, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 07:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|962839
|VIRIN:
|250514-Z-XR688-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111001355
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, A-Roll: Maryland National Guard Strengthens Ties with Estonia During Exercise Hedgehog 25, by SSG Rose Di Trolio and SGT Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
