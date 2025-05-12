Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-Roll: Maryland National Guard Strengthens Ties with Estonia During Exercise Hedgehog 25

    ESTONIA

    05.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio and Sgt. Rachel Hall

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Russell Meadows, fire support officer in charge with 1st Battalion, 107th Field Artillery Detachment 1, Maryland Army National Guard and Master Sgt. Timo, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller with the Estonian Air Force, Air Support Operation Squadron, talk about their involvement in Exercise Hedgehog 25 and the relationship between the Maryland Army National Guard and their state partner Estonia near Võru, Estonia, May 14, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 07:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962839
    VIRIN: 250514-Z-XR688-1001
    Filename: DOD_111001355
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: EE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether, VCorps, TFIron, WeAreNato

