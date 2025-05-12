A-Roll: Maryland National Guard Strengthens Ties with Estonia During Exercise Hedgehog 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Russell Meadows, fire support officer in charge with 1st Battalion, 107th Field Artillery Detachment 1, Maryland Army National Guard and Master Sgt. Timo, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller with the Estonian Air Force, Air Support Operation Squadron, talk about their involvement in Exercise Hedgehog 25 and the relationship between the Maryland Army National Guard and their state partner Estonia near Võru, Estonia, May 14, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)