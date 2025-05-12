Pacific Spotlight: SrA Justin Sullivan-Boyd

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Justin Sullivan-Boyd expresses the importance of the Fuels Control Center's mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. The Fuels Control Center supports the 35th Fighter Wing's mission of protecting U.S. interests in the Pacific and defending Japan as well as deterring adversaries through our presence, readiness, and ability to project air combat power.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 21:17
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|962817
|VIRIN:
|250501-N-HW118-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111001053
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
