    Pacific Spotlight: SrA Justin Sullivan-Boyd

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Justin Sullivan-Boyd expresses the importance of the Fuels Control Center's mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. The Fuels Control Center supports the 35th Fighter Wing's mission of protecting U.S. interests in the Pacific and defending Japan as well as deterring adversaries through our presence, readiness, and ability to project air combat power.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 21:17
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 962817
    VIRIN: 250501-N-HW118-1002
    Filename: DOD_111001053
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight: SrA Justin Sullivan-Boyd, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fuels control center
    Misawa Air Base
    Readiness Always

