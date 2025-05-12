Pacific Spotlight: SrA Justin Sullivan-Boyd

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962817" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Justin Sullivan-Boyd expresses the importance of the Fuels Control Center's mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. The Fuels Control Center supports the 35th Fighter Wing's mission of protecting U.S. interests in the Pacific and defending Japan as well as deterring adversaries through our presence, readiness, and ability to project air combat power.