    Paratroopers with 82nd ABN DIV conduct a joint forcible entry exercise during DEFENDER 25

    NORWAY

    05.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Devyn Adams 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division conduct an integrated Joint Forcible Entry training exercise alongside Norwegian and Hungarian soldiers for Swift Response 25 during DEFENDER 25 in Norway, May 13, 2025. The JFE emphasized the Division's ability to demonstrate its rapid deployment capabilities, joint interoperability, and operational readiness alongside NATO allies. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devyn Adams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 12:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962154
    VIRIN: 250513-A-EA446-1015
    Filename: DOD_110990667
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers with 82nd ABN DIV conduct a joint forcible entry exercise during DEFENDER 25, by SGT Devyn Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    82nd ABN Div
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

