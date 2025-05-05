Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-1Bs in Misawa for BTF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    B1-B Lancers from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas arrived at Misawa Air Base in the middle of April for a bomber task force deployment that helps strengthen security and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 02:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 961489
    VIRIN: 250429-F-EU981-5662
    Filename: DOD_110979124
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1Bs in Misawa for BTF, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    Dyess
    Indo-Pacific
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF
    B1-1b Lancers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download