B1-B Lancers from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas arrived at Misawa Air Base in the middle of April for a bomber task force deployment that helps strengthen security and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 02:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|961489
|VIRIN:
|250429-F-EU981-5662
|Filename:
|DOD_110979124
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-1Bs in Misawa for BTF, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
