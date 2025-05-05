Bomber Task Forces of B-1B Lancers from Dyess Air Force Base are deployed to Japan to strengthen and stabilize the Indo-Pacific region while giving bomber crews a chance to train in a new environment.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 01:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961488
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-EU981-6520
|Filename:
|DOD_110979049
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Lancer Bomber Task Forces in Japan, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
