    Lancer Bomber Task Forces in Japan

    JAPAN

    04.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Bomber Task Forces of B-1B Lancers from Dyess Air Force Base are deployed to Japan to strengthen and stabilize the Indo-Pacific region while giving bomber crews a chance to train in a new environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 01:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961488
    VIRIN: 250415-F-EU981-6520
    Filename: DOD_110979049
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PACAF
    AFN
    Misawa Air Base
    AFN Misawa
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

