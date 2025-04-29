Members of the 711th Human Performance Wing show the proper way to perform the Anti-Gravity Straining Maneuver (AGSM) along with common mistakes they see in the centrifuge at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio, May 5, 2025. This video serves as a training tool in preparation for G-force certifications training of the more than 1,200 students per year at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 14:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961103
|VIRIN:
|250505-F-SX629-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110971504
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Anti-Gravity Straining Maneuver Training, by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.