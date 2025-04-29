Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anti-Gravity Straining Maneuver Training

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    Members of the 711th Human Performance Wing show the proper way to perform the Anti-Gravity Straining Maneuver (AGSM) along with common mistakes they see in the centrifuge at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio, May 5, 2025. This video serves as a training tool in preparation for G-force certifications training of the more than 1,200 students per year at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 14:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961103
    VIRIN: 250505-F-SX629-1001
    Filename: DOD_110971504
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    711th Human Performance Wing
    WPAFB
    G-Forces
    Wright Patterson AFB
    Anti-Gravity Straining Maneuver

