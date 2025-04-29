Anti-Gravity Straining Maneuver Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 711th Human Performance Wing show the proper way to perform the Anti-Gravity Straining Maneuver (AGSM) along with common mistakes they see in the centrifuge at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio, May 5, 2025. This video serves as a training tool in preparation for G-force certifications training of the more than 1,200 students per year at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio.