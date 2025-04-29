Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-Roll: Task Force Iron celebrates Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence with NATO Allies

    TALSI, LATVIA

    05.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, supporting Task Force Iron, reflect on the importance of interoperability and partnerships during a parade celebrating the Day of Restoration of Latvian Independence in Talsi, Latvia, May 4, 2025. The Day of Restoration of Latvian Independence is also observed as a national freedom celebration, and a military parade that has been held annually since 2012. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 05:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 961039
    VIRIN: 250504-A-SG623-1003
    Filename: DOD_110970221
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: TALSI, LV
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Latvia
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    TFIron
    Day of the Restoration

