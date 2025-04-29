A-Roll: Task Force Iron celebrates Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence with NATO Allies

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, supporting Task Force Iron, reflect on the importance of interoperability and partnerships during a parade celebrating the Day of Restoration of Latvian Independence in Talsi, Latvia, May 4, 2025. The Day of Restoration of Latvian Independence is also observed as a national freedom celebration, and a military parade that has been held annually since 2012. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan)
